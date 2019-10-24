Wisconsin Badgers Drop Epic Jonathan Taylor Hype Video

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped an amazing hype video for Jonathan Taylor on Wednesday night.

In the short Instagram video, you can hear different commentators in the sport hyping up the best running back in college football.

It’s also brutal for all the defenses featured because it’s pretty much just a slasher film of Taylor murdering defenses. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. Football fans are going to love it.

I don’t care whether you cheer for Wisconsin or not. I really don’t. Obviously, as the King in the North for college football, I love Wisconsin.

Even if you don’t support the Badgers, there’s no way you can deny that the video is absolutely awesome. It’s just more proof that Taylor is playing on a different level.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve never seen a running back at the college level with the patience he has. He has an unreal ability to look at the defense, wait for the holes to develop, hit the opening and then take off.

It’s truly incredible, and we might not see anybody come through with that kind of skill again for a very long time.

Now, he’s got a game against Ohio State on the horizon. We’ll see what he can do against that monster of a defense in Columbus.

All I know is that there might not be a better man suited to put up some big numbers. The young man is a superstar.