Patrick Mahomes Returns To Practice After Dislocating His Knee

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was back at practice Wednesday.

The young NFL star dislocated his kneecap against the Broncos last week, and there have been some questions about when he’d play again. The Chiefs were optimistic, and that was apparently the right call because he is already back at practice less than a week after the injury. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dani Welniak posted a video on Twitter of him practicing the read option.

The Chiefs wouldn’t let us shoot Mahomes actually throwing the ball so this will have to do. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/qQWIQefq5s — Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) October 23, 2019

Now, this doesn’t mean Mahomes will suit up this week or next week. Three weeks was the number being thrown around after his initial treatment.

However, the fact he’s already back on the field is a great sign for fans of Kansas City. Think about how wild it is he dislocated his knee cap and was back on the field less than a week later.

I’m not sure how many athletes on the planet could pull that off.

Matt Moore will be running the offense until Mahomes returns. If they can even split the games he’s not on the field, then the Chiefs should still be in great position for a run in the second half of the season.

It looks like the former Texas Tech star will be back sooner than later, and that’s a reason for fans to be excited.