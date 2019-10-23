Hailey Bieber Hits Back At Idea That Her Latest Post Is A Swipe At Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber shut down claims that her latest post had anything to do with a response to Selena Gomez’s latest song that appears to remark on the singer’s past romance with Justin Bieber.

“Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response,'” the 22-year-old supermodel wrote in a since-deleted message on Just Jared’s Instagram page, per Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. “This is complete BS.” (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

It all comes after Hailey shared a screenshot of a song titled, “I’ll Kill You” by Summer Walker on Tuesday night, the same night that the 27-year-old pop singer released her latest song titled “Lose You to Love Me.” (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

Fans thought the post was a slam to the “Wolves” hitmaker’s new song which contains lyrics, that many think references her on-and-off again relationship with the “Baby” hitmaker. Especially some of the lines in the song that read:

“Set fire to my purpose and I let it burn / You got off in the hurtin’ when I wasn’t yours.”

The line could be a possible reference to Bieber’s 2015 album titled “Purpose,” per People magazine. And this one:

“In two months you replaced us like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it in the thick of healing.”

The last line really seemed to be a possible comment on her and Bieber’s romance which ended in the spring of 2018 and several months later reports surfaced that Justin and Hailey were not only dating, but engaged.

As previously reported, the Bieber’s recently said their “I Do’s” again, this time, surrounded by a star-studded group of family and friends at the Montage Palmetto Bluffs in South Carolina.

It was the second time the two made their relationship official after first tying the knot at a secret ceremony at a New York City courthouse one year earlier.

The couple made headlines in September 2018 with reports that they had gotten married following a two-month engagement. Only months earlier, the pair had rekindled their relationship following the Bieber’s split from Gomez.