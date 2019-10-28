Morning Mirror: CNN’s Joan Walsh Calls Trump A ‘Loser’ For Tweeting On A Saturday Night

Quote of the Day:

“DC is a liberal city on balance. Presumably GOP senators knew that before tonight’s game.”

— Maggie Haberman, White House correspondent, NYT.

Donald Trump Jr.: “I’d wear getting booed in the swamp as a badge of honor. If you’re pissing them off you’re doing something right!”

MOOD: “It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country.” — ex-Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.), who was reportedly in a thrupple. Several publications published nudes of the congresswoman. (RELATED: Katie Hill Resigns From Congress)

Mother Jones‘s Editorial Director Ben Dreyfuss stuck up for her, saying, “Like I get that it is ‘against House rules’ to have a consenting relationship with an adult campaign staffer, but, like, put a note in her fucking file and move on. I feel like she’s suffered disproportionate punishment with the whole international revenge porn thing.

So did HuffPost‘s EIC Lydia Polgreen: “Indeed, she appears to have been the victim of a crime?”

New York Mag reporter had fun with Joe Biden’s folksiness

His aides were not pleased.

“Folks … Not a joke! He’s always saying something rather solemn, about cancer or immigration, and then adding, ‘Not a joke!’ as if anyone thought it might be. I’m being serious here … Come on … The bottom line is … I’m not kidding around … The fact of the matter is … Barack and me … Folks … Folks … Folks … folks … folks … folks … folks … folks … folks … folks … FOLKS … folks … FoLkS … fOlKs … F. O. L. K. S.”

A Biden senior campaign adviser told the reporter, “’There’s such reverence for getting to work for the vice-president that I think, for some of those folks, there’s a mentality of How could we possibly lose? He’s who he is.I don’t think they see that that’s not all it’s gonna take.’ (Yes, even Biden’s staff say ‘folks’ the way others say ‘like’ or ‘um.’)”

Read the whole story by Olivia Nuzzi here.

Biden Comms Director Kate Bedingfield complained, “If New York Magazine thinks we are doing it wrong, we are definitely doing it right. Every single actual voter in this story talks about how they love Joe Biden, only to be mocked and sneered at by @NYMag for feeling that way. We’ll take the voters, thanks!”

Nuzzi snapped back at her: “What story is the Biden campaign reading? Which ‘actual voter’ did I write about, and who did I sneer at? They must be reading something else by mistake!”

Juanita Broaddrick calls FNC’s Chris Wallace a ‘dick’

“Chris Wallace: ‘The President was suppose to speak 19 minutes ago……….but…….he is the President.’ Yes, Chris, and you are a dick.” — Juanita Broaddrick, who has accused former President Bill Clinton of rape. (RELATED: Juanita Broaddrick Calls Greta Van Susteren An ‘Imbecile’)

CNN’s Oliver Darcy: “Chris Wallace is pressing Mike Pence on why Trump didn’t notify Pelosi of the operation. Pence not providing a direct answer.”

Cory Booker roasts a reporter

“I just got completely roasted by @CoryBooker. Everyone in the room is making introductions, and when I said who I was and where I worked, Booker turns to the room and says ‘does anyone here know what Yahoo News is?!’ Then followed with ‘sorry, I didn’t mean to be shady.'” — Brittany Shepherd, national reporter, Yahoo News.

Montel’s spokesman gets snarky with Trump aides

Dan Scavino Jr., assistant, director of social media, Trump: “President Trump is joined by VP Mike Pence, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, left; Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army General Mark A. Milley, and Brig. Gen. Marcus Evans, Deputy Director for Special Operations.”

Jonathan Franks, spokesman, Montel Williams: “Hey Caddie – the guy who paid a hooker to spank him with Forbes is never gonna be Obama. You all will forever be remembered as a gang of under qualified incompetents who got jobs because the boss is intimidated by competence.”

The Daily Wire‘s Matt Walsh weighs in on Pronouns Day: “You get your own name. Your name can be anything. I’ll call you Frank or Fran or Frankfran or whatever you want. But you don’t get your own pronouns. That’s not how grammar works. If you tell me to ignore the rules of grammar just to suit your whims, I will decline. #PronounsDay” (HuffPost/New York Mag’s Yashar Ali recently referred to Walsh as “motherfucker.”)

CNN’s Joan Walsh makes a fool of herself

TRUMP (on Saturday night): “Something very big has just happened!”

JOAN WALSH: “I just feel so terrible for you, all alone, on a Saturday night, telling us ‘something very big’ happened. There are losers in bars all over the world trying to get attention, too.”

Except guess who was also tweeting on a Saturday night? Her name rhymes with Bone Schmalsh.

Greta Van Susteren gets snippy with NBC reporter

KEN DILANIAN: “Oh yeah, thanks, Syrian Kurds. Good luck without our help, and all that.”

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN: “Why so snarky @KenDilanianNBC at this moment? Can’t you wait 5 minutes? Really, at the announcement of getting a terrorist killer who has killed (beheadings!) so many, including journalist Jim Foley and so more.”

Female reporter gets sarcastic about mansplaining

“I love every man who has taken a moment to explain to me today how campaigns work. Thank you!” — Hanna Trudo, politics reporter, The Daily Beast.

The Observer

“I’m not sure why so many are retweeting Trump’s 2012 tweets about how the media gave Obama credit for killing Bin Laden; I’ve seen him do nothing but lavish praise on those who carried out the raid and those who helped. And don’t worry no media will be giving Trump credit.” — Lyndsey Fifield, digital, Heritage Foundation.

Gossip Roundup

Ellen Executive Producer Andy Lassner mocked Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) taking a selfie with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump: “Omg this fucking tool.”

Psychoanalyzing with Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos

“My husband @GeorgePapa19 gave me a huge piece of advice. When people Are obsessed with you , ignore them, ‘you are living in their head rent free.’ Thank you my [heart emoji] it’s so true. #hero #pressure #winner.” — Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos, wife of former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos. (RELATED: Mrs. Papadopoulos Flaunts Skimpy Swimsuit Line At Trump Resort)

Raheem Kassa mocks WaPo: “Honestly though, the Washington Post lionizing al Baghdadi is probably the biggest steaming pile of horse shit I’ve seen in a long time.” (WaPo‘s headline: “Austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State dies at 43.”

Axios‘s Jonathan Swan:

TheBlaze‘s Jason Howerton: “Adolf Hitler, passionate community planner and dynamic public speaker, dies at 56. #WaPoDeathNotices.”

Chris Barron, publicist: “The Washington Post is a shit hole.”

Jon Miller, TheBlazeTV: “Abu Bagdaddy is a joke of a name. Was he a monkey? Glad he’s dead!”

The Hill‘s Joe Concha: “There are no words. But there are three letters: WTF?”

Journos take a moment to dump on Trump

Daniel Dale, factchecker, CNN: “Trump has made up so many stories about people supposedly crying that I’d want good corroboration before accepting this claim about Baghdadi.”

Felicia Sonmez, WaPo: “Trump says he doesn’t want to reveal how he watched the operation unfold. But he says the technology was great — ‘as though you were watching a movie.'”

Jack Mirkenson, ex-reporter, Splinter: “It’s moments like this when trump reminds you that he is really a disgusting human being.”

Josh Lederman, NBC News: “It’s unusual to hear such precise details about a military operation and capabilities disclosed by a president in public.”

Peter Daou: “It’s good news that #alBaghdadi, a monster who tortured and killed countless, [sic] people is dead. But it is still embarrassing to see the president of our country speak like a 5-year-old boy who just watched a video game. …Sorry for the misplaced comma, but I was distracted by Trump’s infantile language about an operation in which children died.”

Asawin Suebsaeng, reporter, The Daily Beast: “tbf, he will be incredibly mad when people and voters do not care about this as much as the bin laden raid.”

Jamie Schler, food writer, WaPo: “Apparently I”m missing Mr. Teleprompter robotically reading his statement while not understanding a single word, plodding through it as fast as he can sound out the words until he can start ad libbing and talking about himself, am I right?”

Chris Geidner, formerly, BuzzFeed: “omg @ the editors calling drunk reporters at halloween parties and telling them they have to be at the northwest gate for a 7:45a call time or some shit rn”

Andrew Feinberg, White House reporter, Breakfast Media: “Yawn. He wants a ‘we got bin Laden’ moment. Any news organization that gives this the prominence he wants this announcement to have without checking everything he says first has failed at its job. It should not be carried live, he’s forfeited that privilege with all the lying.”

Journo needs coffee before she can deal with Trump speech

“I need coffee before listening to @realDonaldTrump at 9AM. My brain can’t manage him without caffeine.” — Sophia Nelson, spiritual author, USA Today opinion writer, CNN commentator.

Breitbart News reporter consults Twitter on rectal freshness

Did a prankster temporarily take over his feed?

“Should bidets become more popular in the U.S. or should we all just stick with toilet paper? Your thoughts?” —Brandon Darby, Texas Bureau Chief, Breitbart News.