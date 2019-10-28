REPORT: Patriots Will Release Josh Gordon Within The Next 2 Weeks

Josh Gordon’s time with the New England Patriots will be over within the next couple weeks.

Gordon was sent to IR with the minor designation, which means he'll go through waivers once healthy. Now, we know how quickly that might happen.

The star receiver will “ready in one to two weeks.” Once he’s good to go, he’ll be off of the roster, according to ESPN on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Gordon (@flash) on Oct 20, 2019 at 1:49pm PDT

This is going to turn out to be a pretty solid situation for Gordon. He’ll have plenty of time to find a new team if nobody picks him up on waivers, can get himself another payday, and try to keep playing as much football as possible.

Outside of the end of last season, Gordon had a great run with New England. He reminded everybody that he is a physical freak of nature and cemented himself as a legit WR1 in the league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Gordon (@flash) on Oct 4, 2019 at 1:18pm PDT

Given all the issues he’s had to deal with off of the field, it’s great to see Gordon still hang around in the NFL and play football.

There was certainly a time when that looked like it wasn’t going to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Gordon (@flash) on Sep 18, 2019 at 1:00pm PDT

Now, we’ll wait to see where he lands once he gets waived. There’s no question teams out there will want his talents.