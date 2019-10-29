Man Who Didn’t Drop His Beer During Game 5 Of The World Series Will Attend Game 6 Wearing Special Shirt

The American hero from game five of the World Series will be in attendance Tuesday night for game six between the Astros and Nationals.

A man took a ball right to the chest while double fisting Bud Lights, and he didn't spill a drop of either. Naturally, this kicked off a nationwide manhunt for the new beer icon.

This man is a hero. Twitter please figure out who this guy is so we can reward him. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/suMtVECfXY — Bud Light (@budlight) October 28, 2019

According to a Monday night tweet from Bud Light, the man has been found and will be attending the potential series-clinching game tonight.

He'll also be wearing a special shirt featuring a photo of his heroic actions.

Update: We are in contact with our hero. He’s wearing this beauty to Game 6. pic.twitter.com/CobFG9q8kC — Bud Light (@budlight) October 29, 2019

My friends, this is what we call a power move. If you take a baseball to the chest while holding two beers and don't spill any, then you deserve to go to game six.

Most people would have cowered in fear. Not this dude. He took that ball like a champ and kept on drinking. That’s the spirit that put men on the moon and made us back-to-back World War champs.

The question now is whether or not he can get the Nationals a victory. The American hero might have done great on Sunday night, but the Nats most certainly didn’t.

They could use the same kind of energy he had when he didn’t put down his beers after taking the ball to the chest.

At this point, he might be the only hope the Nationals have left.