Guy Gets Drilled By Home Run During The World Series While Holding 2 Beers

One man had an elite performance Sunday night when the Astros beat the Washington Nationals in game five of the World Series.

A guy double-fisting Bud Lights took a ball to the chest during the game, and didn't drop either of the beers in his hands.

Not only did he not drop the beers, he didn't appear to spill a single drop of beer. Watch the awesome moment below.

When you’d rather get hit by a MLB home run ball than put down your beer(s) pic.twitter.com/TSU3fXtXyU — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) October 28, 2019

My friends, it really doesn't get much more impressive than that. He took a ball right to the chest and didn't waiver at all.

He held onto those beers with an iron grip. That's the kind of elite performance that people talk about for years to come, and it's apparently going to earn him free Bud Light for life.

This man is a hero. Twitter please figure out who this guy is so we can reward him. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/suMtVECfXY — Bud Light (@budlight) October 28, 2019

Oh we will. — Bud Light (@budlight) October 28, 2019

Of course, when beers are running around $10 each, you can't really afford to be dropping them for a home run.

It just doesn’t make a whole lot of economic sense.

I don’t know who this unsung hero is, but I know that he deserves major props. Not many people would just take a ball to the chest on national television in order to save their beers.

This man didn’t even hesitate.