Miami Dolphins Send All-Out Blitz On 3rd And 20, Give Up 45-Yard Touchdown

The Miami Dolphins had one of the worst plays in football history Monday night during a 27-14 loss to the Steelers.

Pittsburgh had the ball at the Miami 45 on 3rd and 20 with the final seconds remaining in the first half.

What did Brian Flores and the Dolphins dial up? You’re probably thinking they played a prevent defense or something safe. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Miami absolutely sent the house, left Diontae Johnson uncovered and gave up a touchdown. Watch the pathetic defensive performance below.

What the hell was Brian Flores thinking? That was one of the worst plays I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s 3rd and 20 and you send the house on an all-out blitz?

It makes no sense at all.

If there has been a worse defensive call on 3rd and 20, I’m just not remembering it. Guarding a long third down isn’t overly hard.

Drop everybody into coverage, rush three or four guys and trust the defensive backs aren’t going to get blown up for more than 20 yards.

Instead, Miami did the exact opposite and gave up a touchdown.

Miami looked like they might even win this one. Clearly, that wasn’t the case. What a horrible performance all the way around.