Miami Dolphins Trade Running Back Kenyan Drake To The Arizona Cardinals

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 13 Kenyan Drake #32 of the Miami Dolphins looks on from the sidelines after dropping the two point conversion against the Washington Redskins in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

The Miami Dolphins have traded Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals.

According to Adam Schefter on Monday morning, the talented back was traded for a “conditional 2020 draft pick.”

Well, there it is, folks. Everybody seemed to know Drake was going to get traded, but nobody seemed to know where the landing spot would be. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the former Alabama star is headed to the Cardinals, who desperately need some help at running back.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kenyan Drake (@kdx32) on

Drake is also kind of an underrated player. He is a legit threat in the catching game, which is something you can’t value enough in the modern NFL game.

He might not be the greatest runner in the league, but the fact he can catch the ball so damn well will make him a weapon for teams to utilize.

Now, Arizona will have to find out a way to work him into the game plan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kenyan Drake (@kdx32) on

We’ll have to see what kind of schemes Arizona uses Drake in, but there’s no question this is a great addition for Kliff Kingsbury’s offense and for quarterback Kyler Murray.

What a great little bit of NFL news to get our Monday morning fired up.