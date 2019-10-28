Miami Dolphins Trade Running Back Kenyan Drake To The Arizona Cardinals

The Miami Dolphins have traded Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals.

According to Adam Schefter on Monday morning, the talented back was traded for a “conditional 2020 draft pick.”

Trade: Arizona has reached agreement in principle to trade a conditional 2020 draft pick to Miami for RB Kenyan Drake, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2019

Well, there it is, folks. Everybody seemed to know Drake was going to get traded, but nobody seemed to know where the landing spot would be.

Now, the former Alabama star is headed to the Cardinals, who desperately need some help at running back.

Drake is also kind of an underrated player. He is a legit threat in the catching game, which is something you can’t value enough in the modern NFL game.

He might not be the greatest runner in the league, but the fact he can catch the ball so damn well will make him a weapon for teams to utilize.

Now, Arizona will have to find out a way to work him into the game plan.

We’ll have to see what kind of schemes Arizona uses Drake in, but there’s no question this is a great addition for Kliff Kingsbury’s offense and for quarterback Kyler Murray.

What a great little bit of NFL news to get our Monday morning fired up.