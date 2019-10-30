‘I Wish My Name Was Hunter Biden’: Donald Trump Jr. Has A Theory On How To Give ‘Fake News Media’ An ‘Aneurysm’

Donald Trump Jr. speculated that the “fake news media” would have an “aneurysm” if his name was Hunter Biden.

Appearing on Fox News’ “Hannity” on Wednesday night, the eldest son of President Donald Trump lambasted the “double-standard” that exists when the son of ex-Democratic Vice President Joe Biden gets little to no media scrutiny for practices that would land him in hot water.

“Look at how the media protects Joe Biden,” said Fox News host Sean Hannity during their discussion of the ongoing House impeachment inquiry.

“I wish my name was Hunter Biden,” Trump Jr. said sarcastically. “I could go abroad, make millions off of my father’s presidency. I’d be a really rich guy. It would be incredible, but because my name is Trump, if I took 1.5 dollars from China, not 1.5 billion like Hunter, but 1.5 dollars, their heads would explode.”

“If I took a no-show job for $83,000 a month for a business I knew nothing about,” he continued, “in a language I didn’t speak in a corrupt country like the Ukraine where my dad says we’re gonna withhold billions of taxpayer dollars if you don’t get rid of the prosecutor investigating me, the media would end themselves, Sean. They’d have an aneurysm. We’d end the fake news media problem. That’s the double standard that we’re living under now, and that’s the double standard that the American people are sick and tired of.” (RELATED: Dan Crenshaw Stands His Ground With Chris Cuomo On Question Of Trump Wrongdoing: ‘The Facts Don’t Back That Up’)

Hunter Biden was offered a high paying seat on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma while his father served as vice president, a position critics contend was given to influence U.S. policy. The son of Joe Biden also reportedly arranged a $1.5 billion equity deal in 2013 with China’s state-owned bank as a joint investment fund while that country’s president, Xi Jinping, was meeting with the vice president in Washington.

In an interview with Hannity earlier this month, Trump Jr. insisted that a key difference between the pair is that the Trumps “were international business people before politics and we gave up all new deals” when Trump assumed office.