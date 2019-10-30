P.J. Fleck Says Minnesota Didn’t Turn Down A Night Game Against Penn State

Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck has hit back at reports the Gophers passed on a night game against Penn State.

The Gophers and Nittany Lions will play at noon EST November 9, and that had a lot of people outraged because major B1G games should be at night.

However, Fleck told Pat McAfee on Wednesday that he didn’t turn down a night game. He added that both teams would have had to agree to it and it would have had to fit into the TV schedule.

You can listen to his full explanation below.

If Minnesota isn’t to blame for this, then I apologize for getting so angry at them. If Fleck doesn’t know what he’s talking about, then I stand by all my original statements. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s no excuse at all for major college football games to not be played at night. I don’t care what the excuses are.

I don’t care if it’s hot, I don’t care if it’s cold and I don’t care what else you all can think up to not play at night.

The game is currently set for noon EST on ABC. If the power players involved in the situation had any pride at all, they’d change it.

Of course, they’re cowards, and I’m sure nothing will change.

Going forward, this should never be a conversation we need to have a game. Start scheduling the games at night when top teams play and everything will be fine.