HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota Beats Nebraska 34-7

Minnesota smacked Nebraska to the tune of 34-7 on Saturday night.

The Gophers absolutely thrashed the Cornhuskers, and I couldn’t be happier. I couldn’t be happier right now if I tried.

The Gophers murdered Nebraska in front of America! Imagine getting smoked 34-7 by Minnesota. It’s almost too embarrassing to fathom. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Can we finally end all the nonsensical Scott Frost hype? Nebraska sucks. They’re a trash can masquerading as a football team.

It’s hard to believe we’re only a few weeks removed from people talking about whether or not Nebraska would get a playoff spot.

Now, they’re 4-3 after multiple humiliating losses. I wonder if their automatic bid to the Super Bowl is at risk after getting blown out by Minnesota?

I certainly hope not!

I thought Nebraska would actually give Wisconsin a fight when I arrived in Lincoln in November. That was clearly a mistake because Scott Frost’s squad is a joke.

Better luck next year! Remember, it’s never too early to get started on the head coaching search.