Philadelphia Eagles To Be Featured On The Amazon Series ‘All Or Nothing’

The Philadelphia Eagles are having their entire season documented for Amazon’s hit show “All or Nothing.”

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles are currently being chronicled for the hit football show, and their season will likely air at some point in the summer of 2020.

According to the same report, the Eagles weren’t pleased with being on the show, but they didn’t have a choice when it came to opting out.

Given the drama surrounding the Eagles this season, the upcoming episodes of “All or Nothing” should be awesome.

Nick Foles left the team for the Jaguars, Carson Wentz has taken over, Malcom Jenkins is beefing with a former teammate and they’re currently only 4-4.

Drama, my friends! This is the kind drama football fans live for.

Do I personally care about the Eagles? Not one bit. I don’t care if they win all their games (minus those against Detroit) or lose them all.

It has zero impact on my life. However, I do love football and all the crazy storylines that come with the sport.

Again, the Eagles might honestly be one of the most fascinating teams in the NFL this season.

We’ll have to see how the Eagles finish up, but something tells me the new season of “All or Nothing” is going to be outstanding.