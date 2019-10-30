Democrats Keep Thinking They Have Trump

On today’s podcast we cover the latest “bombshell” testimony from the impeachment hearing that was a dud. We also get into how the left is spinning hard to protect disgraced Congresswoman Katie Hill, Bernie Sanders comes out in favor of a quid pro quo over aid to Israel to force them to accept his will, and the former editor of Time magazine and Obama administration official openly advocates for limiting freedom of speech he doesn’t like.

Listen to the show:

It was the latest testimony that was supposed to bring down President Trump, but even a basic examination of the opening statement from the latest “star witness” Democrats have pinned their hopes to shows how weak their case actually is. We get into it and cover how Republicans were denied the ability to ask questions Democrats don’t like.

As Congresswoman Katie Hill rushes to declare herself a victim, she has a lot of defenders in the media willing to do or say anything to protect her. These journalists are more than happy to say anything, including that this wouldn’t be happening to her if she were a man. But it did happen to a man just 2 years ago, a Republican Member of Congress. And no one seems to remember it, or at least want to talk about it. We get into it and have all the hypocritical audio.

Quid pro quos in foreign policy are bad, Democrats say, and putting any conditions for US aid while refusing to allocate the money is a violation of the will of Congress. It’s impeachable, even. So why the silence when Bernie Sanders pledged to do just that with aid to Israel if they don’t implement the policies he supports? Because he’s a Democrat, of course. We have the audio.

Richard Stengel was the editor of Time magazine before he left to work in the Obama administration, surprising no one. Now he’s an MSNBC contributor, naturally, and he’s written a column for the Washington Post advocating for limits on free speech. He wants to ban “hate speech,” as long has he and his liberal elite friends get to define what constitutes hate speech. It’s a disturbing peek into the liberal mind. We look so you don’t have to.

