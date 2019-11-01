Oklahoma State Assistant Coach Jason McEndoo Goes As Rip From ‘Yellowstone’ For Halloween

Oklahoma State assistant football coach Jason McEndoo had an awesome Halloween costume.

The Cowboys tight end coach posted a photo of himself as Rip from “Yellowstone” with the quote, “There’s sharks and minnows in this world. If you don’t know which one you are, you ain’t a shark.”

Check out a photo of the awesome costume below.

Rip Wheeler @Yellowstone #TeamRip pic.twitter.com/T1OSgx1Tyx — Jason McEndoo (@JasonMcEndoo) October 31, 2019

That is about as cool as it comes when we’re talking about “Yellowstone” costumes. McEndoo shares a shocking resemblance to John Dutton’s right hand man. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The quote is just the cherry on top that ties it all together.

He’s got the black outfit on point, he’s got the facial hair and he’s got the hat. I’m honestly not sure how McEndoo could have done any better.

If this is the kind of energy the Cowboys are carrying through the rest of the season, then they might not lose again.

You can’t have the energy of Rip and not win football games. That’s not how this works.

Props to McEndoo for dropping the best TV halloween costume I’ve seen this year. It’s also just cool to know football coaches watch “Yellowstone,” which is something we should all be doing.