HIGHLIGHTS: Detroit Lions Lose To The Oakland Raiders In Heartbreaking Fashion

The Detroit Lions lost to the Oakland Raiders 31-24 on Sunday night.

In what was a brutal battle between the two teams, the Lions weren’t able to convert on a 4th and goal from the one yard line with seconds left. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Stafford slung it to Logan Thomas in the end zone, and the play was broken up. Why were we throwing to a backup tight end with the game on the line?

I have no idea, but here we are.

Were there some bright moments for Matthew Stafford and company? Without a doubt. Stafford was slinging it for chunks of the game, and our offense looked very solid.

However, there were just too many missed opportunities and plays down the stretch. It’s just classic Detroit Lions football.

We look outstanding one moment, and the next we’re throwing to a backup tight end to win the game. It’s beyond parody.

Now, the Lions are 3-4-1. Our season is teetering on disaster. At least we have the Bears next week! There’s literally no excuse at all to not win that one.

Hopefully we don’t blow it.