EXCLUSIVE: Meet The Texas State Rep. Who Wants To Ban Puberty Blockers For Minors

The story of 7-year-old Texas boy James Younger gained national attention after his mother took to court to try and transition him into a girl.

Now, a Texas state representative is preparing to introduce legislation to ensure that Younger and other children in the state are not subject to chemical castration. Republican Rep. Matt Krause sat down with the Daily Caller to discuss his plans to introduce legislation to ban puberty blockers and transgender drugs for minors in his state.

Watch the exclusive interview below and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section.

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable

Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security

Journalist Tells Harrowing Story Of Being Attacked By ANTIFA

Farage Warns World Leaders: 2016 Was Just The Beginning

Sidelined By Transgender Athlete | High School Track Star Speaks Out