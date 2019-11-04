The Cleveland Browns Are Officially Trash After Falling To 2-6

The Cleveland Browns are a pathetic football team.

On Sunday, Baker Mayfield and company lost 24-19 to the Denver Broncos, who were playing a backup quarterback.

Yes, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Mayfield couldn’t manage to beat a banged up Denver Broncos team. The Broncos are one of the worst teams in the league, and the Browns fell to 2-6 after being dominated by them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They didn’t have time to win the game, but apparently had enough time to screw around with their cleats. You couldn’t make this kind of nonsense up if you tried.

Jay Feely reports the NFL told Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry to change their shoes at halftime or they won’t be allowed to play. Browns in a nutshell this year. pic.twitter.com/Z3UHJDG5Wc — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 3, 2019

To make matters worse, Mayfield somehow had time to shave three different times Sunday. How is the face of a franchise so focused on his facial hair when he can’t even win games?

Baker Mayfield shaved 3 times in one day pic.twitter.com/0XC1Yl8SsG — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 4, 2019

It’s amazing just how bad the Browns are. We’re talking about a team people honestly thought could make the Super Bowl this season.

Instead, they’re get trounced week in and week out. Mayfield seems more focused on looking like a 1970s porn actor than behaving like an NFL quarterback.

I told you all that this would happen, and nobody wanted to listen. Everybody wanted to buy into the hype without questioning it at all.

Well, here we are and the Browns suck. They’re not going to the playoffs, Mayfield isn’t a star quarterback and Freddie Kitchens is probably getting fired.

You just hate to see it!