‘New Wave Of Revival’: ‘Over 1,000’ People Reportedly Committed Their Lives To Christ At Kanye West’s Sunday Service

Musician Kanye West’s latest Sunday Service reportedly saw “over 1,000” people give their lives to Jesus Christ.

A pastor who attended the service, which was recently opened to the public, claimed West is bringing about a “new wave of revival,” according to a report published by Fox News. The latest Sunday Service was held Friday at Bethany Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“Tonight, worship was lifted, the name of Christ was exalted, the Word of God was preached, a multitude prayed together, the Gospel was clearly proclaimed, and an opportunity to respond was given,” Brewington wrote on Friday. “In a crowd of 6,000, people from all walks of life, all ages, and all races, I witnessed over 1,000 people respond to The Gospel by raising their hands to accept Jesus as their Lord & Savior!”

“The Spirit of the Living God was indeed present. I danced, wept, stood in awe of God’s redemptive work, & I can honestly say that tonight I witnessed a new wave of REVIVAL first hand,” he continued.” (RELATED: Kanye West Discusses His Porn Addiction And Presidential Aspirations)

West opened his Sunday Service with “Closed On Sunday” from his latest album “Jesus Is King.” The album is West’s ninth consecutive album to hit number one on the Billboard 200 Chart, according to CNN.

West sang gospel songs along with other music from “Jesus Is King” including “Selah,” “Every Hour,” Jesus Is Lord” and “Follow God.”