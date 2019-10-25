Kanye West Delays Album Release For Second Time

Musician Kanye West has made fans angry and upset after delaying the release of his album “Jesus Is King” yet again.

The album was reportedly supposed to drop Friday, Oct. 25, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. Around 1 a.m. on Friday, Kanye tweeted to fans thanking them for being patient about the release of his upcoming album.

To my fans Thank you for being loyal & patient We are specifically fixing mixes on “Everything We Need” “Follow God” & “Water” We not going to sleep until this album is out! — ye (@kanyewest) October 25, 2019

“To my fans, Thank you for being loyal & patient,” West wrote in the tweet. “We are specifically fixing mixes on ‘Everything We Need’ ‘Follow God’ & ‘Water.'”

“We not going to sleep until this album is out!” he added.

It’s not clear if the album will still be released later in the day Oct. 25. (RELATED: Kanye West Discusses His Porn Addiction And Presidential Aspirations)

We know the music exists, but no one is positive about if we are actually going to get an album. However, hip-hop artist Consequence claimed the album was “turned in at 4 a.m.,” according to a post on Instagram from Genius.

It reportedly takes eight hours for the album to be ready for the streaming platforms. That would make the album available at noon on Oct. 25.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see, but you can expect your crazy Kanye-loving friends to be extremely disappointed if it’s not actually out.