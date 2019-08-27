Kanye West Holds Sunday Service Benefit In Dayton, Ohio 3 Weeks After Mass Shooting

Rapper Kanye West brought his beloved Sunday service to Dayton, Ohio over the weekend.

West used the service to honor those killed and injured in the mass shooting that occurred in the community on Aug. 4, according to a report published by People magazine. The shooting left nine dead and roughly 27 injured.

The concert was not announced until the day of.

“In support of the victims and survivors of the Dayton mass shooting,” Kim Kardashian tweeted Sunday, adding a link where fans could livestream the church service.

Kanye at Sunday Service serving up Chicago-house music in Dayton to honor victims of mass shooting pic.twitter.com/qQg6G0puei — SWGRUS (@swaggerareus) August 26, 2019

West, Kardashian and their kids Saint and North made an appearance at the church service. Comedian Dave Chappelle was also in attendance. Chappelle grew up outside of Dayton and hosted a block party in the city over the weekend as well. (RELATED: A$AP Rocky Attends Kanye West’s Sunday Service During First Weekend Out Of Swedish Prison)

Kanye held Sunday Service today in Dayton, Ohio in honor of the victims and survivors of the recent mass shooting. Dave Chappelle gave a speech thanking Ye for coming:pic.twitter.com/VJhk4bZkgg — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 25, 2019

The comedian gave a speech to the community after the ceremony.

“Dayton, today the whole world is looking at you,” the comedian said.

“We’re still strong and the only way…the best way, that we can honor our fallen is by getting up better than we were before,” Chappelle continued. “We will not let those people die in vain.”

West’s Sunday services began as small gatherings with family singing gospel music in his Calabasas home before he moved them outdoors. So far, the services have seemed to be invite-only.