Patriots Vs. Ravens Gets More Than 19 Million Viewers On NBC

The Baltimore Ravens beating the New England Patriots 37-20 on Sunday night put up some absurd TV ratings.

According to TVByTheNumbers, the "Sunday Night Football" game on NBC was viewed by more than 19 million people.

That’s about three million more viewers than the game last week had between the Packers and Chiefs. It’s certainly safe to say it was a huge night for NBC and the NFL.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one in the past few months. Another week has gone by, and the NFL put up some more monster TV ratings in primetime.

More than 19 million viewers! The numbers are borderline gruesome. We’re talking about a regular season game on “Sunday Night Football” generating more viewers than most of the World Series.

If that’s not winning, then I don’t know what is.

I think it’s safe to say we can stop debating whether or not the NFL is doing well. It’s not just doing well. The league is thriving right now.

Of course, it’s not too surprising the game did well. The Patriots are one of the most recognizable brands in all of sports and Lamar Jackson is one of the biggest storylines in the NFL.

That’s the kind of matchup that generates ratings.

I can’t wait to see how the numbers go up as the season progresses. At this point in time, it looks like the NFL won’t be slowing down anytime soon.