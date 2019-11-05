Bryan Rust Scores Off Of Incredible Pass From Evgeni Malkin

Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin connected Monday night for an absurd goal.

During the loss to the Boston Bruins, Malkin tossed Rust a spinning pass without appearing to look. Rust got the puck on his stick blade and put it into the net. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome play below. It’ll impress hockey fans everywhere.

Bryan Rust (2) ties it up for the Penguins at 3!#LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/QA7selXWeM — HD365 (@HockeyDaily365) November 5, 2019

I have no idea how Malkin completed that pass. He didn’t just get the puck to Rust, but put in a place for his teammate so that he didn’t even have to slow down.

In this case, the goal wasn’t that impressive at all, but the pass was absolutely insane. How are you supposed to defend against that kind of accuracy?

When you’ve got an NHL player completing no-look spinning passes, then I’m not sure there’s anything you can do.

I could be given 50 chances to make that pass, and I probably wouldn’t get the puck near Rust’s stick one single time.

I guess that’s why I’m crushing the internet and Malkin gets paid millions of dollars to play hockey. Different strokes for different folks.

Either way, props to Malkin for the display of his insane passing abilities. That’s about as elite of a play as you’ll ever see.