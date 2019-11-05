Fans Get Into Wild Fight During Giants/Cowboys Game. The Video Is Insane

Fans got out of control Monday night when the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants.

In a video posted on Twitter by Barstool Sports, a man can be seen getting punched as he shouts “I love it.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

At one point in the video, it appears like somebody’s hand is in his mouth. Do you think that sounds weird? Well, just wait until you actually see the video. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. I’m sure you’re going to find it just as weird as I did. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Nobody has had more fun getting his ass kicked than this guy pic.twitter.com/lUknBiDmso — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 5, 2019

I’m honestly at a loss for words on this one. It makes less than zero sense. We’ve got at least one solid punch, a guy looks to stick his hands in another man’s mouth and the person getting attacked apparently loves it. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It’s almost hard to believe this is real, but here we are. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again. If you find yourself fighting during a sporting event, then you’re an absolute idiot.

If you find yourself sticking your hands in another man’s mouth during a physical altercation, then you should probably be locked up for a mental evaluation.

People are at the game to have a few beers, enjoy the game and spend time with their families. They’re not there to get punched.

You’d think this would be common sense. Apparently, that’s not the case.