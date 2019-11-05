Porn Star Jessica Jaymes’ Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

Adult film actress Jessica Jaymes’ cause of death has been released.

Jaymes reportedly died after suffering from a seizure, according to a report obtained Sunday by The Blast. One of the contributing factors to the actress’ death included “chronic ethanol abuse,” or alcohol abuse, the report stated.

As previously reported, the porn star was found dead in her California home after a friend went to check on her back in September. She was 43-years-old at the time of her death. (RELATED: Porn Star Jessica Jaymes Dead At 43 Years Old)

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death was listed as “natural” at the time. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death to be “natural” even though chronic alcohol abuse was involved.

Jaymes starred in over 236 adult films after switching into the porn industry. Before she was a porn star, Jaymes reportedly taught fourth, fifth and sixth graders, Fox News reported.