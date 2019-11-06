James Younger’s Mother Demands Judge Drop Case Over Social Media Comments

James Younger’s mother demanded Tuesday that the judge who delivered a ruling in her child’s case step down over social media comments the judge made.

Dallas Judge Kim Cooks ruled on Oct. 24 that Jeff Younger, the father of 7-year-old James Younger, has a say in whether or not his child goes through a gender transition. Cooks ruled that Jeff Younger and mother Anne Georgulas will have joint guardianship over the 7-year-old and issued gag orders on both of them, preventing them from speaking to media, according to the Dallas Morning News.

“The judge even commented on the case — a pending matter in her court — on her Facebook page, and in doing so invited (and permitted) ex parte communication about it,” Georgulas’ attorneys said in a motion for recusal, according to Dallas News.

Georgulas is demanding Cooks drop the case after the judge shared a Facebook post. (RELATED: Legacy Media Largely Silent On 7-Year-Old James Younger’s Case)

Cooks reshared a story regarding the case from the Dallas Morning News in late October and said, “The Governor nor any legislature had any influence on the Court’s Decision.”

The post referred to Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Oct. 23 announcement of an investigation into James Younger’s case following conservative outrage on Twitter. Abbott tweeted that the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services are looking into details of James Younger’s case.

WATCH:

Georgulas’ attorneys said Cooks must recuse herself from the case because of the post. They did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Jeff Younger had said his son is happy being a boy and does not desire to be a girl, according to The Texan. James Younger’s pediatrician mother, Georgulas, as well as counselors and therapists who testified on her behalf, told the court that the 7-year-old is transgender and had expressed to each of them that he wished he were a girl.

Abbott’s office did not respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

