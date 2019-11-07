Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Fully Participates In Practice, Will Likely Play Against The Titans

It sounds like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be on the field this weekend against the Tennessee Titans.

According to Ian Rapoport, Mahomes fully participated in practice with the team Wednesday, and it’s an “indication” that he’ll be back after dislocating his kneecap against the Denver Broncos.

Oh, hello: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) was a full participant in practice today, an indication that he’s good to go this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2019

If you’re a fan of the Chiefs, this is a reason to start popping bottles of champagne. The team is 6-3, and they’re about to get their star quarterback back. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Matt Moore did enough to stop the Chiefs from getting run over without him. He did everything he was asked to do, and now he’s headed back to the bench.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Nov 3, 2019 at 5:05pm PST

The Chiefs went 2-1 since Moore took over for Mahomes. That’s not bad at all. In fact, it’s pretty damn good.

Now, it’s back to being Patrick Mahomes’ show, and the Chiefs are in a prime position for a postseason run.

Given how nervous people where when he went down with his knee injury, this turned out to be pretty much the best case scenario for Kansas City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Sep 30, 2019 at 1:10pm PDT

Now, we’ll see what he can do after his kneecap injury. I think he’ll be just fine.