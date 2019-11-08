Chase Young Won’t Play Against Maryland, Is Reportedly Facing An Indefinite Suspension

Ohio State football star Chase Young won’t play Saturday against Maryland, and it sounds like he could miss several games.

According to Letterman Row, the star defensive end and possible first overall pick in the NFL draft is facing an indefinite suspension. The situation stems from an alleged NCAA issue from 2018, but specific details aren’t known. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The same report said the school believes there’s a good chance he’ll play again this season. As of right now, he’s 100% for sure out against the Terrapins.

I can’t overstate how big of a deal this is for the Buckeyes. Chase Young is the best defensive player in America, and might be the best overall player in the sport.

He’s the reason teams can’t pass against the Buckeyes. Every time a quarterback drops back to pass with Young on the field, they’re risking getting crushed.

Look no further than his dominating performance against Wisconsin for proof of that fact.

Can OSU beat elite teams without Young on the field? I have no idea, but their matchup will be a hell of a lot harder without the best defensive player in America on the field.

This is obviously a developing situation. Check back for more details when we have them.