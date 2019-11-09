HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Eastern Michigan 65-52, Kobe King Throws Down Huge Dunk

The Wisconsin Badgers improved to 1-1 after a 65-52 win over Eastern Michigan on Friday night.

While it might not have been the prettiest of games, my Badgers took care of business. Nathan Reuvers also absolutely balled out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He had 14 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocks in the winning effort.

My guy Kobe King also bounced back in a major way after a tough game against St. Mary’s. He dropped 18 points and had an absolutely monster dunk.

OH MY KOBE‼️ Kobe King rises up and THROWS IT DOWN with authority!#OnWisconsin » #Badgers pic.twitter.com/druHLQcQCG — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 9, 2019

Does beating Eastern Michigan do much for Wisconsin? No. It doesn’t do much for us at all, but a win is a win.

After a brutal overtime loss to St. Mary’s, we needed to bounce back in a major way. Again, it wasn’t the prettiest of games.

I certainly want to beat smaller schools by a hell of a lot more than 13 points. However, I’m not going to complain about a win during the growing pains portion of the season.

We’ve got McNeese on the 13th, and I absolutely expect that to be a huge win. We’ll see what happens. There’s certainly going to be some growing pains, but that’s what November basketball is for.