CNN’s ‘Reliable Sources’ Continues Network’s Radio Silence On ABC Ignoring Epstein Scandal

CNN’s “Reliable Sources” continued on Sunday its network’s non avowal of how ABC News buried a story on how pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was protected by the political and media establishment.

Although the show is supposed to be an assessment of how the media covered the news during the week, host Brian Stelter avoided any reference to the leaked video of ABC News anchor Amy Robach explaining how she had worked on an explosive Epstein story only to have the corporate management sit on it.

The Robach video featured the journalist talking about her research on Epstein and revealing that she believed ABC covered-up the material after receiving pressure from Buckingham Place — because Prince Andrew was reportedly an active member of Epstein’s illicit circle.(RELATED: Project Veritas Drops Letter From ABC ‘Insider’ — Did CBS Fire The Wrong Person?)

The video was provided to Project Veritas by an ABC whistleblower — whom the network immediately sought to fire. The woman who initially recorded was identified as Ashley Bianco and had since left ABC for CBS News — who decided to terminate her contract. However Bianco told independent journalist Megyn Kelly on Friday that she had nothing to do with leaking the video to Project Veritas.

Although Stelter has referenced the story on his blog, he chose to devote considerable time on his Sunday broadcast to the whistleblower at the center of the current impeachment process — with guests suggesting the individual’s name should not be part of any media reporting. (RELATED: Project Veritas Drops Another Video Bomb Of CNN Producer Mocking Chris Cuomo)

Buzzfeed News’ Addy Baird told Stelter, “I would argue it’s not necessarily in the public interest to release the whistleblower’s name. Because we have so many other people who are testifying behind these closed doors … I think that it would be very unlikely for outlets to ever publish the name.”

ABC has insisted that Robach’s report was discarded “because we could not obtain sufficient corroborating evidence to meet ABC’s editorial standards about her allegations.”