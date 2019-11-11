President Trump And Melania Participate In Wreath-Laying Ceremony For New York Veterans Day Parade

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony and paused for a moment of silence at New York’s Veterans Day parade Monday.

The president gave a speech honoring veterans during the 100th anniversary parade prior to the wreath-laying. He referenced his administration green-lighting the recent raid that killed then-ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. He also recognized Jack Foy, a WWII veteran who fought at the Battle of the Bulge.

“You are America’s greatest living heroes and we will cherish you now, always and forever,” Trump said.

WATCH:

The president and first lady then stood quietly as the memorial wreath was laid. Trump stood with his hand over his heart and Melania bowed her head during the moment of silence.

Trump is the first president to attend the New York Veterans Day parade while in office. He did not attend Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery last year, citing the bad weather. (RELATED: Trump Criticized For Not Going To Arlington Cemetery On Veterans Day)