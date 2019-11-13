CBS Chronicles Joe Burrow’s Upbringing In A Small Town In Awesome Video

CBS recently dropped an awesome video of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

In the video, which is titled “Joe Burrow Is Kind of A Big Deal,” CBS chronicled Burrow’s upbringing in small town Ohio and his rise to the top of college football.

One thing is clear, the people in The Plains, Ohio, have fully embraced the LSU fandom in support of their former high school star. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the great video below. College football fans will love it.

I 100% get where these fans are coming from. I came from small town Wisconsin, and I know a lot of people from similar upbringings.

There’s something about a small town that is hard to explain and it’s impossible to replicate.

When you make it out of a small town, people treat you like you’re a hero. They look at you differently, they speak to you differently and you’re just treated differently. It’s hard for me to explain, but people reading this from small towns know exactly what I’m talking about.

Now, multiply that by about 10,000, and that’s what you have with Joe Burrow, LSU and his hometown. He went from a small town in Ohio to being the lock to win the Heisman.

That’s something you just can’t make up in Hollywood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Nov 10, 2019 at 4:35pm PST

We’ll see what kind of conclusion Burrow can put on this season, but he’s just got the DNA you look for in a star.

I can’t wait to see what he does in the playoff.