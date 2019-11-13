Trump Jr’s ‘Triggered’ Debuts At #1 On NYT Best Sellers List

Donald Trump Jr’s new book “Triggered” debuted at number one on the New York Times best sellers list Wednesday.

“Triggered,” which was released just a week earlier on November 6, appeared atop the list Wednesday, ahead of Mitch Albom’s “Finding Chika” and Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade’s “Sam Houston And The Alamo Avengers.”

New York Times bestseller list is out and @DonaldJTrumpJr debuts at #1 pic.twitter.com/RigzViqqNV — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) November 13, 2019

Trump Jr. was quick to share the good news, tweeting, “I dedicated #Triggered to the Deplorables and you guys made it #1… let’s do it again at the voting booth in November. You are the best!!! #MAGA”

I dedicated #Triggered to the Deplorables and you guys made it #1… let’s do it again at the voting booth in November. You are the best!!! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/10sOkG2Tcf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 13, 2019

Trump Jr. has spent the week since his book’s release traveling around the country signing copies for his fans. (RELATED: Trump Jr. Promotes Book On ‘The View’ — Hosts Only Mention It To Accuse Him Of Trading On Presidency)

This is the awesome crowd at my book signing for Triggered in Scottsdale Arizona yesterday. Thank you all for showing up for hanging out & waiting it was incredible to be with all of you guys. Some waited for over five hours and didn’t leave. You guys are the best. So awesome. pic.twitter.com/Snh1YQR8im — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 12, 2019

He even made an appearance on ABC’s “The View,” alongside girlfriend and former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, fielding a series of hostile questions and accusations from the show’s hosts.