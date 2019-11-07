‘The View’ Hosts Blatantly Lie, Falsely Accuse Don Jr. Of Crime In Wild Segment

Several segments of ABC’s “The View” went off the rails as several hosts leveled lies and false accusations at guest Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Jr., who was promoting his new book “Triggered,” made Thursday’s appearance alongside girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. Over the course of several heated segments, he endured blatant falsehoods from Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar and at least one false accusation from Sunny Hostin.

Joy Behar claims she never wore blackface.

Joy Behar and Whoopi were FURIOUS today that @DonaldJTrumpJr would dare accuse Joy of wearing “blackface.” A few years ago, this is what she said: “It was a Halloween party, I went as a beautiful African woman.” Enjoy the cancel culture you created. pic.twitter.com/zy0m9IfLZD — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 7, 2019

But Behar admitted to wearing makeup that was “darker than my skin” for a Halloween costume years ago.

Don Jr: “Joy Behar wore blackface.” Joy Behar: “I never wore blackface.” Also Joy Behar: “Here’s a photo of me dressed as an African where I darkened my skin with makeup. My hair is so curly!” Um… @DonaldJTrumpJr was %100 right pic.twitter.com/nmw8C9qtNv — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 7, 2019

Whoopi Goldberg says they didn’t discuss impeachment the morning after President Donald Trump won the 2016 election.

Kimberly Guilfoyle calls out #TheView for pushing impeachment since the day after the 2016 election. “Even on this show the first day after the election, you said, now let’s start with impeachment.”- @kimguilfoyle Whoopi falsely responds : “That isn’t true… It wasn’t.” pic.twitter.com/9xK56iHmIt — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 7, 2019

But video from November 9, 2016 — just hours after the last votes came in and election results went public — it was Goldberg herself who floated impeachment as a possible recourse. “We can kick his ass out. You know, there is such a thing called impeachment,” she said.

Let’s go to the tape! On The View on November 9, 2016, Whoopi Goldberg said, “We can kick his ass out. You know, there is such a thing called impeachment you know.” pic.twitter.com/aNpIP0XKdf — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 7, 2019

Sunny Hostin claims Trump Jr. committed a federal crime when he named the whistleblower.

“I’m a former prosecutor,” Hostin said to Guilfoyle. “Did you advise your boyfriend that it is a federal crime to out a whistle-blower?”

“I didn’t advise him it’s a federal crime,” Guilfoyle responded. “I said, ‘I left you alone for ten minutes. What happened?'”

“It’s only a federal crime for the IG to do it,” Trump Jr. protested. (RELATED: Trump Jr. Promotes Book On ‘The View’ — Hosts Only Mention It To Accuse Him Of Trading On Presidency)

“That’s a lie. That’s not true,” Hostin insisted, claiming that it was a crime under U.S. Code Section 1505.

“It’s not accurate,” Trump Jr. pushed back.

“My law degree says it is, but nevertheless —”Hostin trailed off.

But a number of experts disagreed with Hostin. Dan Meyer, former executive director of the intelligence community whistleblower program, told NPR, “There is no overarching protection for the identity of the whistleblower under federal law. Congress has never provided that protection.”

Very embarrassing moment for @TheView‘s @sunny Hostin. She falsely claims “it is a federal crime to out a whistleblower. … My law degree says it is.” But according to experts, @DonaldJTrumpJr is right! NPR: Experts Say It Would Not Violate Any Lawshttps://t.co/p0bv91VDq1 pic.twitter.com/3nWJBzo8gJ — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 7, 2019

Additionally, the law Hostin cited had nothing to do with whistleblower protections, but rather addressed “Obstruction of proceedings before departments, agencies, and committees.” The Whistleblower Protection Act of 1989 is actually covered under 5 U.S. Code 2302 and the Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act of 1998.