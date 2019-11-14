Bengals Used Andy Dalton To Simulate Lamar Jackson Before Losing 49-13 To The Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals had a bold plan for simulating Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson in practice.

According to the team’s website, the squad used wide receivers and recently benched quarterback Andy Dalton to prepare the defense for the Louisville Heisman winner. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, the team used Dalton and skill position players to prepare for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. How did it go? Well, they got blown out 49-13.

I’ve got nothing against Andy Dalton. In fact, I think the man really does take an unfair amount of criticism. Whenever things went wrong in Cincy when he was starting, the fingers always seemed to get pointed at him.

It’s really unfortunate that he got dragged as often as he did. Having said that, the fact the team used him to replicate Jackson is laugh-out-loud funny.

I know Dalton used to run a bit at TCU, but there’s nothing about his game that reminds me of Jackson. Not even a little bit.

It obviously didn’t work well in practice because the Bengals got obliterated. Of course, they shouldn’t feel too bad.

Lamar Jackson is damn near impossible to simulate in practice. If you had a player who could simulate him, then he’d probably be your starting quarterback.

Guys with his level of athleticism don’t ride the bench as backups in the NFL.

It’s cool Dalton is being a team player after losing his starting spot, but there was no chance this was going to end well.