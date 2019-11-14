Demi Lovato Reveals She’s Dropping New Music Soon

Musician Demi Lovato revealed she is releasing new music soon.

The “I’m Not Sorry” singer shared the news on her Instagram account earlier this week, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six.

“Recording a song for my loyal #Lovatics,” she wrote. “The ones who support me and whatever makes me happy… If you hating – that ain’t you, BYE.”

The news about her new music comes after Lovato revealed she is in a relationship with Los Angeles-based model Austin Wilson. The pair confirmed their romance with Instagram posts on their respective accounts. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Goes Instagram-Official With Her New Boyfriend)

I’m so happy for Lovato. She has come a far way since her apparent drug overdose back in 2018. We’re about to get new music from her and she’s in a relationship. I’d be happier if we had a whole new album, but a song would also suffice.

Also, who is hating on Lovato? What is there to hate about her? She’s doing her own thing and trying to be the best person she can be. Why would you hate on someone like that?

She’s been a huge advocate for body positivity recently and just has been an all around more positive person.

I’m looking forward to the music.