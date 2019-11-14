Analysis

Memphis Will Withhold James Wiseman From Competition After NCAA Ruling

Memphis will withhold star basketball player James Wiseman from competition after the former number one overall recruit withdrew his lawsuit against the NCAA.

The Tigers had originally announced that they were going to defy the NCAA’s initial ruling of ineligibility, but now Wiseman will have to sit out as he awaits his appeal. (RELATED: The Top Recruit In College Basketball Just Announced Where He Is Going. It May Shock You)

Wiseman scored 14 points and pulled in 12 rebounds in Memphis’ 82-74 loss to Oregon Tuesday night, but that might be the last time Wiseman steps foot in a college basketball arena. Wiseman is widely projected as the top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and it would not shock me if he just turns his focus to his professional career at this point.

As for Memphis, the Tigers still have more than enough talent to make the NCAA tournament, but they can kiss their Final Four hopes goodbye if Wiseman can’t play this year.

This is a sad day for Memphis, and a sad day for college basketball as well.