REPORT: Hillary Clinton Meets Baby Archie During Visit With Meghan Markle

Hillary Clinton reportedly met up with Meghan Markle during the past week while she was in London promoting her daughter’s new book, “The Book Of Gutsy Women.”

Clinton and Markle reportedly “bonded over their shared commitment to women’s issues” while also hanging out with baby Archie, according to a report published Thursday by Daily Mail.

Meghan Markle Reportedly Secretly Hosted Hillary Clinton and Introduced Her to Archie at Frogmore Cottage https://t.co/OYZf55bPwh — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) November 14, 2019

The allegedly secret meeting between the two took place Tuesday, the outlet reported.

“Both women have a lot of admiration for each other and it was a very sweet, warm meeting,” a source told the Daily Mail. “They are mutual fan girls!”

“The Duchess and secretary Clinton had a mutual fan girl, lovely personal meeting,” another source told Entertainment Tonight. (RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reveal They Won’t Spend Christmas With The Royal Family)

This isn’t the pair’s first interaction. When Markle was 11 years old, she reportedly wrote a letter to Clinton, during her husband’s presidency, to ask for help getting a “sexist” advertisement for dish soap taken down.

The two women reportedly discussed the letter during their time together Tuesday.

Clinton recently spoke out in defense of Markle after the Duchess shared how she’s doing in the spotlight.

“I want to tell her to hang in there, don’t let those bad guys get you down,” Clinton said. “Keep going, do what you think is right.”