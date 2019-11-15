‘Holy Cow’: Adam Schiff Spars With Jim Jordan, Elise Stefanik At Second Impeachment Hearing

The second public impeachment hearing into President Donald Trump quickly devolved into a heated back and forth between House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and several Republican members.

After Ranking Member Devin Nunes completed his opening statement, Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik attempted to interject with points of order, but they were swiftly rebuffed by Schiff. (RELATED: ‘The Last People On Earth With The Credibility’: Devin Nunes Chides Democrats In Opening Statement)

“Will the chairman continue to prohibit witnesses from answering Republican questions as you’ve done in closed hearings and as you did?” Stefanik asked.

“That’s not a proper point of order. Gentlewoman will suspend,” Schiff replied.

After Jordan’s repeated attempts for a point of order were rebuffed, an exasperated Jordan mumbled: “holy cow.”(RELATED: ‘I’ve Seen Church Prayer Chains That Are Easier To Understand’: Jim Jordan Eviscerates Impeachment Process)

WATCH:

Friday marked the second day of public impeachment hearings related to Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Right as the hearings began, Trump released his initial congratulatory phone call with Zelensky, which Schiff appeared to dismiss.

“While we’re grateful he released a single document, he has nonetheless obstructed witnesses in their testimony and production of thousands and thousands of other records,” the chairman stated.