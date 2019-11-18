Video Shows Dwayne Haskins Begging And Pleading With Offensive Line During Loss To The Jets

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins had a tense moment with his offensive line during a Sunday loss to the Jets.

In a video shared by NBC4 on Twitter, the former Ohio State star can be seen begging and pleading with his line, and they couldn’t seem to care less. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They’re just sitting there looking disengaged as Haskins repeatedly asks what he needs to do to get some help.

Watch the unbelievable moment below.

I would be irate if I were in Haskins’ shoes in that moment above. I’d be absolutely out of my mind. He’s out on the field getting killed, and his teammates couldn’t seem to care less.

He’s literally begging them to tell him what he needs to do to get the offense going. He’s begging them and they don’t seem to give a damn!

How can these guys were the same uniforms and treat their QB this way? It’s despicable.

Haskins should walk right into the GMs office and demand some teammates that will actually listen and have his back.

The dude is a rookie quarterback in a horrible position, and his teammates are apparently okay with that. That’s simply unacceptable.

If this is how the Redskins are going to develop Haskins, then he’s screwed. He has no shot at any success in his current position.

I feel so bad for him. What an absolute circus for the Redskins. His teammates should be embarrassed by their conduct.