Gardner Minshew Shows Up To Game Against The Colts Wearing An Incredible Hat

The legend of Gardner Minshew grew a bit larger this weekend.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, who just had his job unfairly stolen by Nick Foles, posted a photo himself arriving in Indy for the game against the Colts, and his outfit was 100% pure America.

He rocked a jean button-up and an Indiana Jones style hat. Yes, you read that correctly. A guy who started eight games in the NFL this season showed up to a game looking like he was about five minutes away from fighting Nazis and hunting for treasure. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He captioned his Instagram post, “So sharp you’ll get cut just lookin’… Let’s go to work!” I couldn’t make this kind of stuff up if I tried. Take a look at it below.

Quick question for everybody. Do we all know what happened after Minshew showed up looking like an American legend and Doug Marrone put him on the bench in favor of Nick Foles?

The Jaguars lost by 20. That’s what happened. Is that a coincidence? I’m going to go ahead and say no.

What the hell is wrong with the Jaguars? Gardner Minshew is out there looking like Indiana Jones, and they won’t even put him on the field anymore.

It’s honestly borderline criminal the way the Jags are handling this situation. If you show up to a game wearing a hat like that, then you have to start.

I’m pretty sure that’s in the first paragraph of the Declaration of Independence. Don’t look it up. Just trust me on this one.

The laws of America are very clear on this one. If you show up to an NFL game in a hat like his, then you throw for about 800 yards and nine touchdowns.

Karma has a funny way of working itself out, and the Jags losing by 20 after keeping Minshew on the bench is a perfect example.

Hopefully, they’ve learned their lesson going forward, and we see the American hero back on the field soon.