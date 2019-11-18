‘Sunday Night Football’ TV Ratings Drop For The Rams Beating The Bears

The ratings weren’t great for “Sunday Night Football” when the Los Angeles Rams played the Chicago Bears.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Rams beating the Bears 17-7 averaged just under 14 million viewers on NBC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That was done substantially from the nearly 20 million average the game last week got.

Is getting a drop of about six million viewers great for the NFL? No, but it’s not hard to see why the numbers fell so much.

This was a game between a disappointing Rams team and a really bad Bears team. People don’t exactly rush to their TVs to watch that kind of action.

I’m not surprised at all the numbers dipped.

Having said that, the fact that the numbers were still almost 14 million is a testament to what kind of year the NFL is having.

Business is booming for the league. Even on a down day, the numbers were still relatively huge. You know you’re having a good time when a bad game is still far north of 10 million viewers.

No matter what you think of the league, you’d have to be a liar or an idiot to claim the 2019 season has been anything other than a smashing success.

America is clearly is a good place right now.