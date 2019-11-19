Antonio Brown Drops Another Bizarre Video Teasing NFL Comeback

Antonio Brown recently released another bizarre video about his football future.

Brown, who last played for the New England Patriots, posted a video of himself titled “Will Antonio Brown return to the NFL in 2019 season?,” and it’s incredibly weird.

He talks about threatening to not play again and then it features him catching some balls. It’s honestly beyond words. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Says He ‘Will Not Be Playing In The NFL Anymore’)

Give it a watch below, and decide for yourself what you think.

Can we all just come together and agree it’s time for Brown to just go away? What benefit would a return to the NFL have for anybody other than himself?

The man is a walking and talking circus act that is nothing more than a distraction for any team that would sign him.

Is that harsh? I don’t know but it’s certainly true.

The man was promptly run out of Oakland prior to the season start, and his stint with the Patriots was embarrassingly short.

He also has sexual misconduct claims lingering over his head. In what fantasyland is a team rushing to sign a guy with all that baggage?

If Brown had any respect for the sport, he’d just go away and leave us to enjoy the NFL in peace. Instead, he seems hellbent on keeping the focus on himself.

It’s time for this circus to end, and I think most NFL fans agree with me.