Jim Harbaugh Drops Epic Line About Planting Potatoes And Getting Potato Salad

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh had an incredible line for the media on Monday.

Harbaugh, who has the Wolverines sitting at 8-2, told the media, “You can’t plant potatoes one day and expect to eat potato salad the next day.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s a hell of an example to choose to explain Michigan’s improvement! Watch the full clip below.

“You can’t plant potatoes one day and expect to eat potato salad the next day.” —Jim Harbaugh on his team’s improved play pic.twitter.com/nnXlRXn0td — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 19, 2019

What is Harbaugh talking about here? I can plant potatoes right now, and then drive to the store in 10 minutes to buy potato salad.

Of all the examples to choose, why did Harbaugh go with this one? It’s so weird that you just have to laugh at it.

Potato salad? We’re sitting here talking about potato salad? Again, of all the examples to choose, why this one?

I guess Harbaugh’s brain just works in a funny way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Nov 16, 2019 at 6:08am PST

Finally, potato salad is absolutely disgusting. Anybody who enjoys it should be kept far away from college football because they’re clearly insane.

There are zero redeeming qualities about it. In fact, Harbaugh should be investigated for just referencing it.

At least I’m glad to see he’s still full of bizarre quotes after another disappointing season. We love to see that!