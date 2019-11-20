One Democrat Waited 32 Minutes Before His First Question

Moderators didn’t ask businessman Andrew Yang a single question until 32 minutes into the fifth Democratic debate Wednesday evening.

The debate featured 10 Democrats debating in Atlanta. Moderators asked candidates such as Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren multiple questions and allowed them to respond to others in the first half hour of the debate. Thirty-two minutes in, one of the moderators noted that Yang has made his way as an “outsider” during this race.

The moderator added that Yang has never served in the military or government and asked how his background has “prepared” him “to respond to a terrorist attack or a major disaster.” This was Yang’s first question of the night.

WATCH:

“First, I just want to stick up for Tom. … You can’t knock someone for having money and spending it in the right way — my opinion,” Yang replied, sticking up for fellow candidate philanthropist Tom Steyer.

Steyer has paved his way through this Democratic race largely using his own money.

Yang said America needs to be focused on the “real threats of the 21st century.” Examples included climate change, artificial intelligence, loose nuclear material and more. Yang added that potentially losing the arms race to China because of a lack of access to data should worry people and said that America is “24 years behind on technology.”

“The next commander in chief has to be focused on the true threat of tomorrow,” Yang continued. “And that’s what I will bring to the table as commander in chief.” (RELATED: Yang Promises Government Crackdown On ‘Misinformation’)

The 44-year-old businessman was the last Democrat onstage to answer a question.

