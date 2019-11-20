Give The Gift Of Stress Relief With The Naipo Back Massage Heated Seat Cushion

Need a thoughtful gift for someone who works in an office? We have a great suggestion: the Naipo Back Massage Heated Seat Cushion. The product provides comfort and relieves stress so the recipient will be thanking you all year long. It ca can be placed on a chair at home or office and can also be used in the car. Ease back tension with its rolling, vibrating sensation.

Plus, you can customize your experience by programming the attached remote control. Use your controller to target one of three areas: full back, upper back, or lower back. When you are done, the remote tucks away in a special pocket of the pad. The Naipo Seat Cushion is perfect for anyone who sits in front of a desk all day!

Essentially, it provides Shiatsu style massage with heat. The 4 plane 3D massage nodes are designed to mimic the hands of masseuse and provide optimal pressure with a deep kneading sensation. The optional heat settings help soothe tired muscles and erase stress.

The Shiatsu Back Massager is perfect for home or office use

Weighing 7.8 pounds and measuring 16.9 x 40.9 x 16.9 inches, the lightweight massage pad is completely portable. You can use it at the office all day and take it home to use at home later. It comes with two adapters: one for a regular outlet and one for the car. Reviewers prefer the Naipo Seat Cushion to comparable chair massage pads because it includes neck massage. The comfortable headrest provides excellent head and neck support. Purchasers give the product rave reviews.

One couple stated, “We have to say that it is awesome! Comparing to the massage chair, it saves a lot of space in my living room and it has the same function as the massage chair does. We felt so relaxed after 15-minute massage.” The Naipo Back Massage Cushion list for $119.99, but Amazon has it reduced now for only $59.97. Plus, Amazon includes a clickable coupon for an additional 15% savings and Prime members receive free shipping.

