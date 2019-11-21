Hailey Bieber Turns 23 Years Old

November 22 is Hailey Baldwin’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her hottest looks.

Hailey Baldwin is an American model born in Arizona to Stephen and Kennya Baldwin. She started her modeling career after signing with Ford Models. Baldwin first appeared in magazines such as Tatler, LOVE and V.

In 2014, Baldwin landed her first commercial campaign with French Connection. The same year she made her runway debut with Topshop. She first appeared in Vogue and Teen Vogue in 2015. In 2016, she signed with IMG models. (RELATED: Justin Bieber Responds To Criticism About His Marriage To Hailey Baldwin)

She has walked the runway for multiple brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Moschino, Jeremy Scott, Tory Burch and Dolce & Gabbana. Baldwin has appeared in magazines such as Self Magazine, Marie Claire, Glamour Magazine, Italian Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Elle.

Baldwin began dating pop star Justin Bieber again in May of 2018 and the couple revealed they had gotten married in July of 2018. Baldwin and Bieber had a ceremony to celebrate in September of 2019.

