Hailey Baldwin Shows Off New Ink Ahead Of Wedding To Justin Bieber

Model Hailey Baldwin debuted new tattoos leading up to her wedding with singer Justin Bieber.

The supermodel reportedly is now sporting a handful of new tattoos on her hand and one on her neck, according to a report published Friday by Page Six.

A total of eight designs were done by tattoo artist Dr. Woo. The series of new ink on her hand include a moon, sun, stars, dots and lines on the three middle fingers. The addition blends with the chevron patterned tattoo she already had on her pinky. Baldwin also had the letter B tattooed on the back of her hand.

Baldwin showed of the tattoos on her Instagram story, but didn’t show the new ink on her neck. Paparazzi reportedly spotted the tattoo in photos taken of her. The cursive is unable to read, but many have been guessing “Laugh” or “Love” as the first letter is an L. (RELATED: Justin And Hailey Bieber Set Sept. 20 Date For Wedding Reception)

The tattoos come a month before Baldwin and Bieber are set to have their wedding reception. The couple legally married last fall at a courthouse, but would like to share the moment with a reception.

The tattoos are super dainty and are honestly not very noticeable considering how tiny they are. Seems like an odd move to make right before a wedding reception, but to each their own.