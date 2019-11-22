Watch Alabama candidate Jessica Taylor play bball against a Daily Caller reporter

Alabama congressional candidate and former high school basketball star Jessica Taylor traveled to the swamp to take on Daily Caller reporter William Davis in a game of basketball.

Taylor is running in Alabama’s 2nd Congressional district, and hopes to dispatch her political opponents as easily as she dispatched this un-athletic Daily Caller reporter. (RELATED: Alabama Businesswoman Jessica Taylor Wants To Take The Fight To AOC)

Watch the hilariously entertaining contest in this exclusive interview below and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable

Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security

Journalist Tells Harrowing Story Of Being Attacked By ANTIFA

Farage Warns World Leaders: 2016 Was Just The Beginning

Sidelined By Transgender Athlete | High School Track Star Speaks Out