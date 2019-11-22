Politics

John Bolton Accuses White House Of Freezing His Twitter ‘Out Of Fear Of What I Might Say’

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland

REUTERS/Joshua

Justin Caruso Contributor

Former White House adviser John Bolton accused the Trump White House of locking down his Twitter account Friday, adding that Twitter restored his access, not the White House.

“Re: speaking up — since resigning as National Security Advisor, the @WhiteHouse refused to return access to my personal Twitter account. Out of fear of what I may say?” Bolton tweeted.

“To those who speculated I went into hiding, I’m sorry to disappoint!”

Bolton later tweeted that it wasn’t the White House who gave him his account back, but Twitter

“In full disclosure, the @WhiteHouse never returned access to my Twitter account. Thank you to @twitter for standing by their community standards and rightfully returning control of my account.”

This was after President Donald Trump appeared on Fox News and denied that the White House tried to hold onto his Twitter account.

Bolton ignited speculation Friday after tweeting a cryptic message telling Americans to “stay tuned.”

“Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned……..” he said.

The Daily Caller reached out to the White House for comment but received none by press time.

Bolton was hired in 2018 and left the administration this fall in what he claims was a resignation. The former U.N. ambassador is currently working on a book about his time in the White House. (RELATED: John Bolton PAC Releases 2020 Campaign Survey On Same Day As Testimony News)